The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 2-0 on the season and have fallen in the rankings due to close wins against unranked opponents. ND could very well be 0-2 right now thanks to an uncomfortably long list of issues — but they aren’t. Brian Kelly and his staff still have the opportunity to turn things around for the better, but that aforementioned list will need to be addressed.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO