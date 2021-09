In early 2019, women held the majority of jobs in the economy. It seemed like, finally, all of the efforts to gain traction in the workplace were paying off. Economics professor Betsey Stevenson remembers giving an interview in early 2020 and saying, "I can't imagine what could happen that would lead women to fall behind men again anytime in the next decade." Turns out, Betsey, like so many of us, wasn't anticipating the global pandemic.

