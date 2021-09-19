New Standard of Care in Cervical Cancer

Cervical cancer survivor and advocate, Icó Tóth, is continuing her efforts to raise awareness about HPV and cervical cancer as part of World Gynaecologic Oncology Day which takes place annually on 20 September. Established in 2019, World GO Day is an initiative of ENGAGe (European Network of Gynaecologic Oncological Cancer Advocacy Groups), a part of the European Society of Gynaecological Oncology (ESGO). Every year ENGAGe members and other supporters around the world spread awareness about symptoms, risks, treatment of gynaecological cancers and cervical cancer prevention. #GOfor became the official hashtag of World GO Day and this year the “hashtag series” has been extended to include #DareToAsk and #GoForPrevention. While this year’s motto—#GOforcommunication—is simple, its message is important for all women globally: “Information is power, but communication is the solution.” Don’t be afraid to ask your doctor about symptoms and treatment possibilities for gynaecological cancers and about HPV to prevent cervical cancer.

CANCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO