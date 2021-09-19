CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Standard of Care in Cervical Cancer

By Neil Osterweil
Medscape News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new standard of care for women with persistent, recurrent, or perhaps primary metastatic cervical cancer should be pembrolizumab added to chemotherapy with bevacizumab in [the] biomarker-positive population. That declaration was made by Raza Mirza, MD, chief oncologist at Copenhagen University Hospital in Denmark, who was invited to discuss the...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Pembrolizumab
