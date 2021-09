On a cool Saturday morning, a loud air horn could be heard echoing behind CMS West as Coppell’s Invitational cross country meet took place. Coppell’s men’s varsity and both JV teams won first place in the 5,000 meter race, while women’s varsity took second. Coppell junior Andrew Mullen won first overall in the men’s varsity race with a time of 16:44.7. Sophomore Alexa Turati took second overall in the women’s varsity race with 20:31.2, while JV women’s Rachel Arrington ran a 23:03.8 and JV men’s Jace Wilson ran a 18.16.2 and won first overall in the JV teams.

COPPELL, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO