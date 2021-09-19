Orrville - Theron Daniel Hershberger passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at the age of 85, after months of declining health. Theron was born in Walnut Creek, Ohio on June 26, 1936, to Daniel N. and Erma Fern (Mishler) Hershberger. He was a graduate of Walnut Creek High School in 1954 and was raised on the Hillcrest Orchard which his father started. He married Beverly Stien on August 21, 1965, at St. John's E and R church in Dover, Ohio.