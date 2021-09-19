CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kidron, OH

Theron Daniel Hershberger

Daily Record
 5 days ago

Orrville - Theron Daniel Hershberger passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at the age of 85, after months of declining health. Theron was born in Walnut Creek, Ohio on June 26, 1936, to Daniel N. and Erma Fern (Mishler) Hershberger. He was a graduate of Walnut Creek High School in 1954 and was raised on the Hillcrest Orchard which his father started. He married Beverly Stien on August 21, 1965, at St. John's E and R church in Dover, Ohio.

www.the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wooster, OH
City
Orrville, OH
City
Anna, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Dalton, OH
Orrville, OH
Obituaries
City
Kidron, OH
City
Walnut Creek, OH
Reuters

US migrant camp closed as Haitians migrants shunted far away

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp has been emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants, a county judge in Texas said on Friday, as U.S. deportation flights and transport to Mexico has closed a chapter that has roiled U.S. politics over the past week. Val Verde...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Hospice#Auble Funeral Homes#Walnut Creek High School#The Hillcrest Orchard#Nickles Bakery#The Booster Club#Dalton High School#Ohio State#Browns#Indians#Salem Mennonite Church#Orrvilla Maple Terrace

Comments / 0

Community Policy