KOTOR Remake is coming to PC and Xbox Series X, despite it being revealed as a timed PlayStation console exclusive. So what is the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – Remake Xbox and PC release date? The remake of the greatest Star Wars game Knights of the Old Republic, made by BioWare as a precursor to its amazing Mass Effect series, was confirmed last night at last at the PlayStation Showcase. It was seemingly a PS5 exclusive at the time, but it has now been confirmed for other platforms.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO