Tracking TCU commitment performances: Week 4

#12 Oregon at #3 Ohio State (-14.5) - September 11, 11:00 AM, FOX. The hangover from the Week One excitement to a Week Two lacking marquee match ups is strong again this year. This game has long stood out as a surefire banger, but may have lost some of its luster, given the feeling of inevitability for any game involving the Buckeyes. This feeling is especially strong with the injury to Oregon’s defensive superstar, and likely top-5 NFL Draft pick, Kayvon Thibodeaux. After shaking off some early rust last week, Ohio State turned on the jets to roll to a big conference win on the road. OSU QB CJ Stroud looked cold as ice after each big play, like he read all your Kyle McCord & Quinn Ewers tweets and knew they were headed straight for Freezing Cold Takes. Perhaps Oregon makes the QB switch to dynamic freshman Ty Thompson and that lights a spark, but have to think Stroud and the never-ending wealth of riches at his disposal will continue to romp over the competition.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO