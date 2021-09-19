CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Tracking TCU commitment performances: Week 4

By Jeremy Clark
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's the fourth week of the 2021 football season and once again for TCU's 2022 commitments, they turned in strong performances for their teams. HornedFrogBlitz takes a look at how some of the Frogs' class of 2022 commitments performed in their first action of the season. Matthew Golden – Golden...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Booker T. Washington
Person
Seth Martin
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
FanSided

College football upset picks: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert in Week 4

College football upset picks have been prosperous early with ranked teams going down, but which teams are now in danger with Oklahoma in Week 4?. Top 25 teams have been getting upset at a seemingly breakneck pace early in the 2021 college football season and that trend didn’t let up a week ago. Not only did Michigan State wax Miami, West Virginia topple Virginia Tech and Fresno State get UCLA but we also saw Ohio State, Clemson, Coastal Carolina and Oklahoma play much tighter games than expected.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcu#Snow College#American Football#Frogs#Mansfield Summit#Choctaw#Saraland#Catholic Baton Rouge
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Brutal Christian McCaffrey News

On Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers were expected to dominate a Houston Texans team that was forced to start a rookie quarterback. After losing starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor for at least three weeks, the Texans weren’t expected to do much. However, a significant injury to one of the Panthers’ stars is threatening to change that.
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Alabama’s “Biggest Challenger”

The reigning national-champion Alabama Crimson Tide continued its dominance into the 2021 season — routing No. 14 Miami 44-13 in their season opener. While it may look like there’s no team equipped to compete with the unstoppable force that is the Bama football program, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one team has a shot.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Oklahoma Sooners issue apology to fans who attended Nebraska game

Oklahoma Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione has issued an apology to fans who attended Saturday’s game against Nebraska. In a Twitter post Sunday, Castiglione acknowledged the concession operations were not up to Sooner standards. “We want to acknowledge the complaints we have received about concession operations from fans attending yesterday’s...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
audacy.com

Jones: 'It's going to be difficult' for Alabama to reclaim SEC title

Last weekend, the college football world learned that Alabama is vulnerable -- the defending national champions survived a scare in Gainesville, defeating SEC rival Florida, 31-29, in an unexpected nail-biter. And while the Crimson Tide remain undefeated and the top-ranked program in the country, CBS Sports analyst Brian Jones harbors...
ALABAMA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Predicting No. 3 Oregon vs. Arizona

No. 3 Oregon (3-0) is set to face Arizona (0-3) in Eugene under the lights at Autzen Stadium on Saturday night. Our team of writers got together to give our final score predictions for this weekend's matchup. Max Torres (@mtorresports) Oregon looks to stay hot and Mario Cristobal's squad gets...
ARIZONA STATE
247Sports

Iowa Football Commits Stat Pack: Week 3

Iowa football commits were in action this weekend, and there was a lot of success on the field from the future Hawkeyes. Let's look at each of the commits by class and how they performed Friday night. 2022. TE Addison Ostrenga - Sun Prairie (Wis.) continues to dominate this season....
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Where Alabama commits are playing this week

Jeremiah Alexander — Thompson hosts Spain Park on Friday — NFHS. Emmanuel Henderson — Geneva County plays at Ariton on Friday — NFHS. Ty Simpson — Westview plays at Fairview on Friday. Tyler Booker — IMG Academy hosts Northwestern on Friday. Jaheim Oatis — Columbia hosts Petal on Friday —...
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

List of recruits who committed to P5 schools this week

The 2022 recruiting cycle is heating up as some of the top high school football players around the country continue to announce their respective college decisions. During the week beginning Sept. 4 and ending Sept. 10, there were 11 players who committed to a Power Five college football program, including nine prospects in the 2022 class and two underclassmen. Of the players who committed this week, three are rated as four-star prospects according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
NFL
frogsowar.com

Non-TCU Games of the Week

#12 Oregon at #3 Ohio State (-14.5) - September 11, 11:00 AM, FOX. The hangover from the Week One excitement to a Week Two lacking marquee match ups is strong again this year. This game has long stood out as a surefire banger, but may have lost some of its luster, given the feeling of inevitability for any game involving the Buckeyes. This feeling is especially strong with the injury to Oregon’s defensive superstar, and likely top-5 NFL Draft pick, Kayvon Thibodeaux. After shaking off some early rust last week, Ohio State turned on the jets to roll to a big conference win on the road. OSU QB CJ Stroud looked cold as ice after each big play, like he read all your Kyle McCord & Quinn Ewers tweets and knew they were headed straight for Freezing Cold Takes. Perhaps Oregon makes the QB switch to dynamic freshman Ty Thompson and that lights a spark, but have to think Stroud and the never-ending wealth of riches at his disposal will continue to romp over the competition.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy