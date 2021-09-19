CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Single life

FMyLife
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou did the right thing. If she wanted to get rid of your friends after only three months, it wouldn't have gone well in the long run. Why is the choice between a long-term friendship and a failed fling a difficult one?. There's more to it than this, I suspect.

www.fmylife.com

Comments / 0

Related
stgeorgeutah.com

Relationship Connection: I’m burned out watching my widowed brother-in-law’s kids

Several years ago, the wife of my husband’s brother passed away. She left behind her husband and her young children, the youngest just a baby. A family member was able to go live with my brother-in-law and help him care for the children. After a few years, my husband, our children and I moved to the same town as my husband’s brother so that we could be closer to the children and build relationships with them.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
primenewsghana.com

I’m married but I am in love with a younger man

Love comes in different shapes, sizes, colours and ages. Even though celebrities have glorified that an age gap can never matter in a strong relationship or marriage, it’s not practical in real life. I have always wanted to deem it true; one day I could be with someone whom my...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
audacy.com

9.23.21 Dr. Miles - Is there ever a time where cheating is ok?

The focus of our Dr. Miles Intervention this morning has chosen to remain anonymous, for fear of being attacked and called out. Apparently, this woman is pursuing a relationship with a coworker, which already is a hairy situation to find your way into. And on top of that, the guy is married!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
goodmenproject.com

A Shoutout to the Selfish Single People

I swipe left on yet another dating profile extolling the virtues of selfless women while admonishing the “selfish” ones. I am self-centered and unashamed of it. This is my one life, and I will no longer be bending over backward for anyone else as I live it. Being selfish is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Life#Ellimac21#Yummi 913#Justaguytexas#Glitterbaby2613
goodmenproject.com

Choosing To Be Single on Purpose

For years, there has always been some form of external pressure. Pressure from a society that has marked marriage and genetic reproduction as the primary label of success. Pressure from traditional, Hispanic parents who feel marriage, a sacred, mandatory custom for all women must be done at an early age. And, internal pressure.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
marriage.com

What Does Eye Contact Mean to a Guy?

Circumstances in your life might be making you wonder “when you catch a guy staring at you what is he thinking?” But when it comes to eye contact, it can mean many different things. Here are some insights into what does eye contact mean to a guy. It can get...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Messenger

The spice of life

Owner Gerry Schossow’s vision for the newest store downtown is to have a little something for everybody. “I know a lot of things you can get cheaper at Walmart, but my wife and I will be your cashier,” he said. “We will care about how your day is going. We are community and here to help each other.”
FORT DODGE, IA
Mirror

Celebration of life

Becky Bettwy, a thyroid cancer survivor, waves to other participants as she walks with her team from Team Point of Fitness at the Relay For Life of Blair County on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Hollidaysburg. More than $88,849 was raised at the event to fund cancer research. Mirror photo...
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Shelf Life

“Damnation Spring” by Ash Davidson: Davidson’s novel takes place between 1977 and 1978 in Northern California forest territory, as Rich Gundersen, a fourth-generation logger, is poised to make a big profit. He’s just purchased a stretch of land full of old-growth redwoods whose sale could provide security for his family. However, anti-logging protesters are trying to halt work and are suspected of having left a child’s skull in the forest to prompt an investigation. This is an impressively well-turned story about how environmental damage creeps into our bodies, psyches and economies.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Bossip

#ShaniceYoung Black Woman Fatally Shot At Her Baby Shower While Nine Months Pregnant, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested

31-year-old Shanice Young was shot in the head in Harlem, New York. She was nine months pregnant and weeks away from giving birth to her third child. In fact, she had been walking home from her own baby shower when she was shot right in front of her daughter. Now, police are looking for a suspected shooter who is believed to be Young's ex-boyfriend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
deseret.com

Gabby Petito’s father reveals how he really felt about her boyfriend

Gabby Petito’s father said he didn’t see any “red flags” from Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, before the couple went off on a road trip. Petito, a 22-year-old from Long Island, has gone missing in recent days. She was first reported missing on Sept. 11. She did not return home from a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The two spent weeks in Utah, visiting Mystic Hot Springs and Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Arches national parks, among other locations.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy