“Novak Djokovic knew he was facing the most crucial match of his life” Toni Nadal shares his views on Djokovic’s defeat at the US Open 2021

Novak Djokovic had one of the most brilliant seasons this year especially in the Grand Slams as the reigning World No. 1 won 3 out of the 4 Slams. He came very close to achieving the highly difficult Calendar Slam, winning all 4 Slams in 1 year, but a defeat in the finals of the 2021 US Open denied him the chance to join Rod Laver as the only male player to achieve the Calendar Slam with Laver achieving it 1969.