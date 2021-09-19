Biden’s “Build Back Better” Program Could Produce 312K in Annual Construction Jobs

The Economic Policy Institute: Thanks to unprecedented federal supports for businesses, workers, and families, recovery from the pandemic’s economic shock is proceeding far faster than what we saw in the aftermath of the Great Recession. Still, overall employment is 5.3 million jobs below its February 2020 level and a shortfall of between 6.5 and 9 million jobs remains relative to the economy’s pre-pandemic trajectory (EPI 2021; BLS 2021a). In addition, fiscal support that has thus far propelled recovery is winding down. Given this macroeconomic context, locking in sufficient fiscal support to power recovery past 2022 should be a key priority for policymakers.