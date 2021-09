During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan addressed Jim Cornette being a vocal critic of the AEW product:. “To be fair to him, these are his opinions. He says what he thinks and there is stuff on the show that he’s liked before and there’s stuff he hasn’t liked and I think he’s still like that. He’s not saying he loves everything on the show but he has acknowledged a lot of great stuff that happened.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO