Emmys 2021: The Full List of Winners

If you watched all 17 hours of the Emmys this year, and you stuck it out to hour 15, then you were treated to a spot for HBO Max and all the films and shows they have coming up through the end of 2021 and into 2022. The lineup includes films like Dune, King Richard, The Matrix Resurrections, and shows like Insecure, Succession, and the new Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That. The spot also featured our very first (and, sadly, very brief) glimpse of footage from the upcoming Peacemaker TV series.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO