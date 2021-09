Hard to believe it has been 20 years since 9/11. I applaud the efforts of local fire departments planning and hosting memorial ceremonies which pay tribute to all who lost their lives on that tragic day in America’s history. Yes, it is important that we do not ever forget those who died and those whose heroic actions cost them their lives. We owe it to all of them that their sacrifices be preserved, so that the next and future generations, too, never forget.

