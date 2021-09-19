Eagles’ Jalen Hurts rocks spiffy yellow suit ahead of game vs. 49ers

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Jalen Hurts: franchise quarterback? He just might be if he continues this up! The Eagles’ second-year signal-caller went 27/35 (77% completion) for 264 yards (7.5 average), three touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a 126.4 passer rating. He also had seven runs for 62 yards. That’s good stuff. As we said leading up to the game, it’s not like the Falcons have a very formidable defense. And it’s just one game. But, man, hard not to be encouraged about Hurts’ outlook after this one. As reflected by his very high completion percentage, Hurts was mostly accurate. He did a great job of managing the Eagles’ two-minute drill before the end of the first half, using his mobility to avoid pressure and move the chains. He capped that drive off with a bullet while throwing against his body to a diving Dallas Goedert. Such an impressive throw. Re-watching Hurts’ touchdown throw to Jalen Reagor, he stood in and delivered a perfect pass despite being pressure immediately arriving to him.

