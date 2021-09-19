Josh Heupel assesses the play of Hendon Hooker, addresses Joe Milton status

Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

rebounded from a loss to Pittsburgh in Week 2, dominating Tennessee Tech to the tune of 56-0. During the victory, Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel opted to play quarterback Hendon Hooker — resting Joe Milton III.

Hooker vindicated his head coach, playing lights out on Saturday. Against Tennessee Tech, Hooker threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns, adding on 64 yards and a touchdown rushing the football as well.

Following his impressive performance, Heupel spoke about the positives of Hooker’s performance.

“Some real positives. (He was) decisive, accurate at times, did a good job using his feet at times, but the turnovers can’t happen,” stated Heupel via the team’s website. “There were some plays in the pass game from in the pocket with wide receivers behind the secondary and not connecting on those. You have to, at some point, make those plays.”

While Heupel was complimentary of Hooker, he also recognizes that there were plays to be made that weren’t. Tennessee Tech didn’t make them pay, but other SEC rivals will.

Heupel on Joe Milton III

In Tennessee’s loss against Pittsburgh, Milton III left after taking a huge hit from the Panthers defense. After missing yesterday’s game due to an injury sustained in the game, Heupel provides an update on the Volunteers quarterback.

“He had some opportunity to work with us during the middle part of the week,” stated Heupel. “At the end of the week, he just did not feel like he was going to be ready. I think the next couple of days will be big in his rehab, and we will see where he is at when we get on the field on Tuesday.”

While Milton III played well in limited action, it’s possible Hooker has a grip on the starting job now. As they travel to Gainesville to play Florida, perhaps Heupel takes a page out of Dan Mullen’s book and gives both quarterbacks some playing time.

As for practice leading up to yesterday’s game, Heupel elaborated – saying Hooker dominated reps for the quarterbacks.

“Hendon took the majority of them, probably all of them,” said Heupel. “Harrison took a bunch of reps too. There might have been a drive or two, where they swapped but for the most part, Hendon took them all.”

Evidently, Heupel believes Hooker is much further along than Tennessee’s third option at quarterback, Harrison Bailey. However, Bailey did get some playing time in the Volunteers blow-out victory — rushing for a touchdown in the process.

As Josh Heupel prepares for his first taste of the SEC, it’ll be interesting to see if he deploys Hendon Hooker or Joe Milton III. If he can beat Florida in his first taste of the SEC rivalry, Heupel will provide immense hope to the program.