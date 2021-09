It's been about a year-and-a-half since the COVID-19 pandemic began to alter our daily lives. Productions for film and television are still being affected, and many celebrities have come forward to share that they've tested positive for the virus and many others have encouraged fans to get vaccinated. The latest star to take to social media to reveal they have COVID is comedian Chris Rock, who recently starred in the Saw franchise film, Spiral: From the Book of Saw. On the morning of September 19th, Rock revealed he tested positive for COVID on Twitter.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO