Latest Coaches Poll is out. Did Alabama hang onto the top spot?

Denton (Tex.) Guyer forward KyeRon Lindsay became the first member of UNLV’s 2022 recruiting class Thursday, announcing his commitment in a Twitter video. The 6-foot-8 consensus four-star forward held offers Georgia, Oklahoma State, Tennessee and others, but decided to commit to first-year head coach Kevin Kruger after visiting UNLV last weekend. Kruger didn’t land any high school prospects in the 2021 class after being hired in March. But he did a trio of talented transfers: ex-Texas forward Donovan Williams, West Virginia point guard Jordan McCabe, and and Oklahoma big man Victor Iwuakor. He was able to retain the commitment of three-star point guard Keshon Gilbert, and leading scorer Bryce Hamilton, who briefly flirted with entering the NBA Draft.
