Latest Coaches Poll is out. Did Alabama hang onto the top spot?

Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators came so close to pulling off a miraculous comeback against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide but fell just short last weekend in Gainesville. Mullen and Florida trailed by as much as 21-3 in the first quarter, after which the game looked in position to be an immense blowout. But the Gators slowly climbed their way back into the game, eventually losing 31-29 and failing to convert a two-point attempt that would have tied the game at 31 apiece with roughly three minutes remaining.

