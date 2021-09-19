CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Latest Coaches Poll is out. Did Alabama hang onto the top spot?

By Clint Lamb about 7 hours
The Alabama football team got far and away its toughest test so far this season on Saturday. A road trip to Gainesville against a top-10 Florida team is never going to be easy, and the Gators made sure of it. With it being the first major full-capacity home game for...

Dale Brooks
3d ago

why wouldn't they hang on they went into one of the most hostile stadiums on the road in college football and beat the number 11 place Florida gators with a very young offense and the first real road test for 1st year starter at quarterback !!

War Eagle
3d ago

Polls at this time of the season mean nothing, the last one before playoff is the only one that matters.

On3.com

Jacoby Mathews headlines top uncommitted safeties in 2022 On300

College football’s early signing period is less than three months away, but plenty of talented players are still on the board, including seven uncommitted safeties in the 2022 On300 rankings. In total, 74 of the top 300 players in the country—just under 25 percent—have yet to announce their college commitments,...
Southeastern Conference releases 2022 softball schedule for Kentucky

Kentucky Softball has already begun the fall session of the 2021-22 season, and now we know who the Wildcats will play once SEC play hits in the spring. On Thursday afternoon, the Southeastern Conference released the entirety of the 2022 intraconference softball schedule. The fall schedule was announced in late August. No. 15 Kentucky will begin the spring schedule with a Bye Week before opening up on the road against No. 3 Alabama for a three-game series from March 18-20.
On3.com

Kendrick Law is the lone On300 athlete still uncommitted

College football’s early signing period is less than three months away, but plenty of talented players are still on the board, including a quartet of uncommitted running backs in the 2022 On300 rankings. In total, 74 of the top 300 players in the country—just under 25 percent—have yet to announce...
Dan Mullen discusses the 'blueprint' to beat Alabama

Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators came so close to pulling off a miraculous comeback against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide but fell just short last weekend in Gainesville. Mullen and Florida trailed by as much as 21-3 in the first quarter, after which the game looked in position to be an immense blowout. But the Gators slowly climbed their way back into the game, eventually losing 31-29 and failing to convert a two-point attempt that would have tied the game at 31 apiece with roughly three minutes remaining.
Harold Perkins leads list of top uncommitted linebackers

College football’s early signing period is less than three months away, but plenty of talented players are still on the board, including a quartet of uncommitted running backs in the 2022 On300 rankings. In total, 74 of the top 300 players in the country—just under 25 percent—have yet to announce...
SEC East Rundown: Georgia is filthy, Florida passes test

In Week 3, we got some important data points to digest as multiple teams in the SEC East played conference games. There were lessons learned and tests passed. As we head into the last weekend of September, this division is starting to take shape. Georgia is dominant. The Bulldogs are...
On3.com

Auburn offers 2023 5-star QB Nicholaus Iamaleava

Auburn offered Downey (Calif.) Warren five-star quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava late Wednesday night. Iamaleava is the No. 3 ranked quarterback in the class of 2023 and No. 9 player on the 2023 On3 Top 100. The offer is Nicholaus Iamaleava’s second in the past week. Nicholaus Iamaleava was in South Bend,...
5 Texas High School football games to watch for week 5

Week 5 of the Texas High School football season kicks off tonight as teams across the state begin district play. This week’s 5 games to watch features matchups from the greater Houston area, East Texas, and the DFW metroplex. Inside Texas members have access to the weekly TXHSFB Megathread which...
3-star OT Grayson Morgan down to Kentucky and Vanderbilt

Kentucky already has three offensive linemen locked in from the class of 2022, but if there’s one position the Wildcat coaching staff is going to load up on, it’s the Big Blue Wall. Offensive line coach Eric Wolford has been working hard during his first year on the job, but...
On3.com

Pro Football Focus reveals highest-rated edge defenders in college

South Carolina, Michigan and Oklahoma boast the nation’s highest-rated edge defenders through three weeks, according to Pro Football Focus. The college football analytics group has Kingsley Enagbare of the South Carolina Gamecocks as No. 1 in the nation, followed by Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan and Nik Bonitto of Oklahoma. After...
Florida State hopes to impress key weekend visitors

With Florida State struggling on the field, the Seminoles are looking for something to get their recruiting efforts also fired back up on the trail. One prospect that could do that is coveted four-star cornerback Earl Little Jr. of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage. The 6-foot, 175-pound Little confirmed Thursday...
Georgia football: Jordan Davis has Kirby Smart fired up

Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis is one of the most terrifying figures in all of college football. He’s 6-foot-6, 340 pounds and runs insanely well for a player his size. Check out the video clip below as Davis shows off his mind-blowing quickness to the sideline to make the tackle.
4-star 2022 forward KyeRon Lindsay commits to UNLV

Denton (Tex.) Guyer forward KyeRon Lindsay became the first member of UNLV’s 2022 recruiting class Thursday, announcing his commitment in a Twitter video. The 6-foot-8 consensus four-star forward held offers Georgia, Oklahoma State, Tennessee and others, but decided to commit to first-year head coach Kevin Kruger after visiting UNLV last weekend. Kruger didn’t land any high school prospects in the 2021 class after being hired in March. But he did a trio of talented transfers: ex-Texas forward Donovan Williams, West Virginia point guard Jordan McCabe, and and Oklahoma big man Victor Iwuakor. He was able to retain the commitment of three-star point guard Keshon Gilbert, and leading scorer Bryce Hamilton, who briefly flirted with entering the NBA Draft.
DB Jordan Perry finds home as he commits to Kansas State

Jefferson (Ga.) Jordan Perry knew that Kansas State was home during his first trip to Manhattan, Ks. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back made his decision public on Thursday night. “I’ve known since I went on the visit that it was where I wanted to be,” Perry said. “It took me...
