CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Exodus Debut Fierce New Song ‘Clickbait’ + Trick Fans With Sneaky Media Idea

By Joe DiVita
Z-Rock 107.7
Z-Rock 107.7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gotcha! Exodus have just debuted a new music video for "Clickbait," the latest song off the long-awaited Persona Non Grata album, which is set to arrive on Nov. 19. This latest single was preceded by the furious "The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)" and carries on in the same vein — entirely unrelenting as Exodus dish out another one of the most enraged, pissed off songs in their whole career.

therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Related
MetalSucks

Bullet for My Valentine Debut New Song “Shatter”

Bullet For My Valentine have released “Shatter,” the third single from their recently announced self-titled album. All three singles from the album thus far have suggested that the group is currently on a Machine Head Lite kick, which is better than whatever garbage they usually play. For its part, “Shatter”...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Exodus Deliver 'Clickbait' Lyric Video

Thrash metal veterans Exodus have shared a lyric video for their new song "Clickbait". The track is the second single from their forthcoming studio album. The new record, the band's eleventh studio effort, will be entitled "Persona Non Grata" and is scheduled to be release by Nuclear Blast Records on November 19th.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Exodus Premiere “Clickbait”

A lyric video for the new Exodus track “Clickbait” was put forth by the band today, September 17th. You can find that track on their forthcoming eleventh studio album “Persona Non Grata“, which Nuclear Blast have set for a November 19th release. Speaking of this track, the band’s guitarist Gary...
ROCK MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Juice Debuts New Single and Video “Girlfriend Song”

Today, Brooklyn-based indie rock outfit Juice has shared their new single, “Girlfriend Song,” taken from their Boy Story project due out this fall. Since meeting at Boston College, the band have been honing a dizzying combination of rock, pop punk, hip hop and R&B, sharing their debut EP in 2018 and following up with their 2019 EP, you are simply magnificent. Last month the band shared their first single from Boy Story, “Superimposed,” and today their back with their latest showcase, “Girlfriend Song,” premiering with Under the Radar.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exodus#Fall In Line#Blood Out#Metal#Birds Of Prey#Clickbait
Revolver

For Fans of Gojira: Hear Hippotraktor's Massive New Song "Mover of Skies"

Hippotraktor are a band from Belgium who make the sort of thunderous prog-metal that sounds like it was forged at the peak of a mountaintop. Chiseling riffs, drums that hit hard enough to cause an avalanche and vocals that alternate between soaring and roaring — the sort of singing one does before a battle against flaming dragon beasts.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Exodus rage against naivety on new single Clickbait

Exodus might be over four decades into their career, but they're still finding plenty to rage about on new single Clickbait. The second song released from the band's upcoming eleventh studio album Persona Non Grata, Clickbait touches on the album's wider themes of societal disgust and comes with a handy lyric video (viewable below), just in case you weren't sure what has the thrash legends so royally pissed off.
ROCK MUSIC
Loudwire

Silent Planet Respond to Fan’s Emotional Reaction Video for Their New Song

Last week, California metalcore mainstays Silent Planet unleashed new single "Terminal" alongside word that their fourth album, Iridescent, would arrive on Nov. 12. Following the song's Sept. 17 release, one Silent Planet fan shared an overjoyed, tearful reaction video for the moody track and its cinematic music video. That fan...
MUSIC
Z94

Dream Theater Debut Dark + Moody New Song ‘Invisible Monster’

Prog metal legends Dream Theater introduced their new album, A View From the Top of the World, with the opening track, "The Alien," and now they're serving up another taste of their 15th record with a music video for "Invisible Monster." At six-and-a-half minutes, this second single represents the second...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: The Connells Debut New Single “Song for Duncan”

Long-running Raleigh indie rock band The Connells first made their name in the ‘80s, coming up with fellow college rock contemporaries like R.E.M. and Pylon. Though the band has been active all this time, tomorrow they end their 20-year recording hiatus with their eighth full-length record, Steadman’s Wake. Their latest effort reintroduces the band with their newest members and their first new material in decades. The band already shared “Really Great” and the title track and today they’re back with one final taste of the record, “Song for Duncan,” premiering with Under the Radar.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Clutch Live Debut New Song 'Boss Metal Zone'

(hennemusic) Clutch performed the live debut of a new song, "Boss Metal Zone", during a September 11 concert at Reverb in Reading, PA, and fan-filmed footage from the tune is available online. On the road this fall - thirty years after their formation in Germantown, MD in 1991 - the...
MUSIC
NME

SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan surprises fans with new solo song ‘Dream’

SEVENTEEN member Jeonghan has surprised fans with the surprise release of a brand-new solo song titled ‘Dream’. The digital single was written and composed by the K-pop idol, and is also his first-ever solo release since he made his debut with SEVENTEEN in 2015. ‘Dream’ was released in both Korean and Japanese, but it’s unclear if the track will receive a music video or will be part of an official solo release sometime in the future.
WORLD
Kerrang

Guns N’ Roses fan claims to have intel on new song Hard School

A Guns N’ Roses fan says that the band’s rumoured ​“new” track Hard School is set for imminent release. In a since deleted tweet of the fan and Axl, the accompanying caption read: ​“A fan met Axl Rose after the second GUNS N’ ROSES show in Atlantic City, NJ last night. She said he invited her backstage and they had a beer together. She also said she asked him about Hard Skool. He played the song for her and said they are releasing it soon.”
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
undertheradarmag.com

Efterklang Share Fan-Sourced Video for New Song “Hold Me Close When You Can”

Danish trio Efterklang are releasing a new album, Windflowers, on October 8 via City Slang. Now they have shared its third single, “Hold Me Close When You Can,” via a video featuring images submitted by their fans. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming U.S. tour dates. Efterklang consists...
MUSIC
deseret.com

Gabby Petito’s father reveals how he really felt about her boyfriend

Gabby Petito’s father said he didn’t see any “red flags” from Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, before the couple went off on a road trip. Petito, a 22-year-old from Long Island, has gone missing in recent days. She was first reported missing on Sept. 11. She did not return home from a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The two spent weeks in Utah, visiting Mystic Hot Springs and Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Arches national parks, among other locations.
RELATIONSHIPS
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito's Last Instagram Posts Show Freshly Dyed Hair & No Location Tag Leaving Internet Sleuths Questioning If They Were Shared By 'Person Of Interest' Brian Laundrie

Internet sleuths are all over Gabby Petito's last Instagram posts, pointing out what they claim are inconsistencies of her usual posting behavior. Devoted self-proclaimed social media detectives have honed in on three posts and are questioning whether "person of interest" Brian Laundrie was the one who shared them. Article continues...
CELEBRITIES
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
Z-Rock 107.7

Z-Rock 107.7

Rochester, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
862K+
Views
ABOUT

Z-Rock 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy