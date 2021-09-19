Exodus Debut Fierce New Song ‘Clickbait’ + Trick Fans With Sneaky Media Idea
Gotcha! Exodus have just debuted a new music video for "Clickbait," the latest song off the long-awaited Persona Non Grata album, which is set to arrive on Nov. 19. This latest single was preceded by the furious "The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)" and carries on in the same vein — entirely unrelenting as Exodus dish out another one of the most enraged, pissed off songs in their whole career.therockofrochester.com
