Exodus Debut Fierce New Song ‘Clickbait’ + Trick Fans With Sneaky Media Idea

Long-running Raleigh indie rock band The Connells first made their name in the ‘80s, coming up with fellow college rock contemporaries like R.E.M. and Pylon. Though the band has been active all this time, tomorrow they end their 20-year recording hiatus with their eighth full-length record, Steadman’s Wake. Their latest effort reintroduces the band with their newest members and their first new material in decades. The band already shared “Really Great” and the title track and today they’re back with one final taste of the record, “Song for Duncan,” premiering with Under the Radar.

