It has been a week since Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers released her 185-page decision in the Epic v. Apple trial. As to which company came out the victor, all we can say is that Epic acts like the loser and Apple acts like the winner. An injunction blocks Apple from banning developers from pointing their customers to in-app payment platforms outside of Apple's, but the judge shot down everything else that Epic wanted including a ruling that would force Apple to install Epic's app store on the iPhone.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO