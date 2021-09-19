New York Giants OL Nick Gates Takes First Steps Post Surgery

New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates is one tough hombre, so much so that not even a freshly repaired broken leg is going to hold him down.

Gates, who suffered an ugly-looking fracture of his lower left leg early in the Giants' Thursday night loss to the Washington Football Team, underwent surgery the following day at a local hospital in the Virginia area.

Gates, elected a team captain this year by his teammates, posted a video on his official Instagram account showing him up and moving around, his left leg in a wrap as he held onto a walker for stability after undergoing surgery.

Unfortunately, Gates will miss the rest of the 2021 season, but the fans and his teammates will undoubtedly see him again this season--maybe not on the playing field but at least on the sideline.

Meanwhile, it was encouraging to see him up and moving around so soon after his surgery. There's little doubt that Gates, who was one of the Giants' best and most consistent linemen before his injury, will be back better and stronger than ever before in 2022.