Behind Enemy Lines: Vikings vs. the Cardinals

The Vikings are in an 0-1 hole after an upset loss to the Bengals, while the Cardinals seem to be a very good team after a huge win over the Titans.

Now, Minnesota has a chance to change its narrative when it faces off against Arizona. We talked the Jess Root of Cardinals Wire to assess the Week 2 matchup:

The Cardinals got a big win over the Titans in Week 1. Would you say that game was more about Arizona being good or Tennessee being a lot worse than people thought?

Sep 12, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) waves to the crowd as he leaves the field against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

It think it is a little of both. It was the perfect way for the game to play out for the Cardinals. The defense came out and punched the Titans in the mouth, then the offense scored and then the Titans had to get away from their winning formula of running the ball and playing off that.The Cardinals defense is better than people give them credit for. The Titans defense is worse that people think. But the Cardinals offense is explosive.

2. What should Vikings fans be most worried about with their team playing the Cardinals?

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) runs the ball during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Syndication: The Tennessean

The biggest worry should be if the Cardinals are able to replicate their early defensive and offensive success on Sunday. The Vikings parallel the Titans in terms of having a great running back, two very good receivers and a good quarterback. They also have a shaky defense. If it isn’t Chandler Jones getting to Kirk Cousins, it would be J.J. Watt or Markus Golden. All three are healthy and if you leave one in one-on-one matchups, it won’t bode well.

3. How do you think Patrick Peterson will be received when he makes his return to Arizona?

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) during pregame warmups prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Minneapolis. Indianapolis won 12-10. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

It should largely be to applause and cheers. However, there will be some boo birds, considering the trade request and some of the comments he has made since he left.Personally, my advice to fans is to give him a long, hearty applause to begin the game and then boo him because he is the opponent.

4. What is something about the Cardinals that you think gets a little underlooked in the national media?

Sep 12, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) celebrates the touchdown with offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (74) and running back Chase Edmonds (2) against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Two things — one is the running game. They have a very talented duo of backs in Chase Edmonds and James Conner. That would be good for any team, but then opponents must factor in the running ability of Kyler Murray.The other is the defense. With the talent now and with their health, they could be a top-10 unit. They were a top-10 pass defense a year ago with only decent cornerback play (Peterson had some flashes but his bad was bad). Now they add top pass rushers in the front seven, and that is even with DT Jordan Phillips on IR.

5. Who is the most underrated player on the Cardinals in your opinion?

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) scores a touchdown during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Syndication: The Tennessean

That would be WR Christian Kirk this year. With the addition of A.J. Green, he now slides inside to the slot. When he was drafted in 2018, most felt he would be primarily a slot receiver. The Cardinals touted how he can win inside and out, and he has. The problem has been consistency and availability. Now he will be inside and facing No. 2 and No. 3 cornerbacks. We saw what the potential is in Week 1 with five catches for 70 yards and two scores, with two of those five catches coming with a high degree of difficulty.

6. Score prediction time! Who wins and why?

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) runs with a touchdown reception against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

I think the Cardinals will have similar success against the Vikings. They will move the ball on offense. They will force the Vikings into having to pass the ball and then the pass rush will take over. Cardinals win.