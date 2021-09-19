CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaronson scores 1st league goal of season for RB Salzburg

Cover picture for the articleAmerican midfielder Brenden Aaronson scored his first league goal of the season for RB Salzburg during a 2-0 home win over Rapid Vienna in the Austrian Bundesliga. Aaronson, a 22-year-old from Medford, New Jersey, tapped in a cross from Noah Okafor in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time. Aaronson has three club goals this season, including two in the Champions League playoff round victory over Denmark’s Brøndby. He also scored for the United States against Canada and Honduras during World Cup qualifiers this month.

