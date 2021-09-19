Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-19 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 01:38:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Madison FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WESTERN MADISON AND SOUTHEASTERN MORGAN COUNTIES A new flood warning will be replacing this across the area. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT Monday for portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.
Effective: 2021-09-23 10:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-24 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Jackson; Madison; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.8 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.
Effective: 2021-09-23 10:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-24 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Jackson; Madison; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.8 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.
Effective: 2021-09-23 10:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-24 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Jackson; Madison; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.8 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.
Effective: 2021-09-24 11:28:00 Expires: 2021-09-24 14:30:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Guam The National Weather Service in Tiyan has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Guam Island in the Marianas * Until 230 PM ChST. * At 1128 AM ChST, Automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 3 hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 3 HOURS
Effective: 2021-09-23 20:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Alachua and Union Counties. Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 8:15 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 59.1 feet. * Flood stage is 59.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 58.1 feet Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 56.0 feet, The boat ramp and floating dock at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. * Impact...At 58.0 feet, Picnic Areas and campsites at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. * Impact...At 59.0 feet, Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs is generally closed to the public as access roads within the park become flooded. * Impact...At 60.0 feet, A driveway near Southwest 102nd Court in Union County begins to flood at this level. Flooding along the river continues to impact boat ramps, docks and campgrounds in the area.
Effective: 2021-09-23 20:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Columbia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Alachua and Union Counties. Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 44.8 feet. * Flood stage is 43.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 43.2 feet Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 41.0 feet, Swimming becomes dangerous in the river in the park area. * Impact...At 42.0 feet, Boat ramp at the end of Bible Camp Road begins to flood. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Access to river gage becomes limited as the Bible Camp Road boat ramp becomes flooded and the last half mile of Bible Camp Road begins to flood in Columbia County. Overland flooding begins past the Santa Fe River sink in the park and will cut-off access road to south end of the park. * Impact...At 45.0 feet, Numerous walking trails in O`leno State Park are flooded on the Alachua County side of the river. Flooding begins to affect local roads north of Buzzard Roost Prairie in Columbia County.
Effective: 2021-09-23 09:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Broward FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN BROWARD AND NORTHERN MIAMI-DADE COUNTIES Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Effective: 2021-09-23 19:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Delaware; Sullivan The National Weather Service in Binghamton has extended the * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Delaware County in central New York Western Sullivan County in central New York Northern Pike County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northeastern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 820 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms earlier in the evening. Additional showers will continue. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Honesdale, Bethel, Damascus, Callicoon, Cochecton, Hancock, Jeffersonville, Bethany, Stalker, Hankins, Peabrook, Equinunk, Hortonville, Rutledgedale, Fishs Eddy, East Branch, Harvard, Fosterdale, Starlight and Roscoe. There have been some reports of basement flooding and road closures in the area. Streams and smaller rivers will continue to rise from runoff over the next couple hours.
Effective: 2021-09-23 20:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Sarasota The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Florida Manatee River Near Myakka Head at SR 64 affecting Manatee County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Myakka River At Myakka River State Park. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 7.8 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EDT Thursday was 7.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.3 feet early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 8.5 feet, Most of Myakka State Park is closed. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.3 feet on 09/30/1997. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Myakka River Myakka River Stat 7.0 7.8 Thu 8 pm 8.2 8.3 8.2 8.1 7.9
Effective: 2021-09-24 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Glades The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Fisheating Creek near Palmdale affecting Glades County. For the Lake Okeechobee/Fisheating Creek...including Palmdale Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Fisheating Creek near Palmdale. * From late tonight until further notice. * At 10:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 6.6 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 7.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday night. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Fisheating Creek is at Flood Stage. Access road to campground and the bath house are flooded. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.2 feet on 06/20/1959.
Effective: 2021-09-23 21:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 12:21:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Friday morning by around 930 AM EDT. Target Area: Johnson The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana Sugar Creek near Edinburgh. .Recent heavy rains has led to minor flooding developing along Sugar Creek near Edinburgh. Minor flooding is expected to continue through midday Friday. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Warning for the Sugar Creek near Edinburgh. * From this evening to early tomorrow afternoon. * At 9:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.0 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM EDT Thursday was 10.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.3 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 10.5 feet, Lowland flooding along Sugar Creek during March 2011.
Effective: 2021-09-23 19:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Putnam The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Putnam County in southeastern New York * Until 1130 PM EDT. * At 829 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Danbury, Mahopac, Lake Carmel, Sherman, Brewster, Cold Spring, Ridgefield, New Fairfield, Carmel, Fahnestock State Park, Patterson, Putnam Valley, Putnam Lake, Brewster Hill and Peach Lake.
Effective: 2021-09-23 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Putnam The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Putnam County in southeastern New York * Until 1130 PM EDT. * At 829 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Danbury, Mahopac, Lake Carmel, Sherman, Brewster, Cold Spring, Ridgefield, New Fairfield, Carmel, Fahnestock State Park, Patterson, Putnam Valley, Putnam Lake, Brewster Hill and Peach Lake.
Effective: 2021-09-23 19:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Beach Hazards Statement for a high rip current risk will expire at 8 PM EDT this evening.
Effective: 2021-09-23 20:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Alachua and Union Counties. Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 19.1 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 20.5 feet Tuesday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. * Impact...At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. * Impact...At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. * Impact...At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, Homes are surrounded on River Run Road in Suwannee County. Structures flood along Santa Fe Road west of Idaho Parkway in Columbia County. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, River Run Road at 29th loop floods in Suwannee County. Santa Fe Road in Columbia County is inaccessible.
Effective: 2021-09-23 10:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Miami-Dade FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN BROWARD AND NORTHERN MIAMI-DADE COUNTIES Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Effective: 2021-09-23 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pike The National Weather Service in Binghamton has extended the * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Delaware County in central New York Western Sullivan County in central New York Northern Pike County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northeastern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 820 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms earlier in the evening. Additional showers will continue. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Honesdale, Bethel, Damascus, Callicoon, Cochecton, Hancock, Jeffersonville, Bethany, Stalker, Hankins, Peabrook, Equinunk, Hortonville, Rutledgedale, Fishs Eddy, East Branch, Harvard, Fosterdale, Starlight and Roscoe. There have been some reports of basement flooding and road closures in the area. Streams and smaller rivers will continue to rise from runoff over the next couple hours.
Effective: 2021-09-23 19:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Subsiding waves have diminished the threat of lakeshore flooding early this evening. However, waves in excess of 5 feet will still produce dangerous currents at Lake Michigan beaches into early Friday morning. * WHERE...Lake IN and Porter Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
Effective: 2021-09-23 21:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brantley The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Satilla River At Atkinson. * Until further notice. * At 8:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 14.3 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.3 feet just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Warners Landing, Louis Landing and secondary roads around KOA campgrounds begin to flood. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, River Rock Road begins to experience flooding across the road.
Comments / 0