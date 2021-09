If you live in Upcountry Maui, you've probably heard of the Pukalani Superette. Kome and Takeo Tanizaki started the family-run business in the 1920's. "Puk Sup" (pronounced: pook-soup) as it has fondly been nicknamed, began as Tanizaki Store in 1925. In 1955 the building was moved a little to where it stands today and become the Pukalani Superette.