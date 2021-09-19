CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Matthew Stafford caps off brilliant 8-play drive with TD pass to Cooper Kupp

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
So far, the Matthew Stafford experiment in Los Angeles seems to be working out just as the Rams expected it to. After a near-perfect debut in Week 1, Stafford picked up right where he left off on the opening drive against the Colts on Sunday afternoon.

Stafford and the Rams marched down the field with the greatest of ease, going 90 yards in only eight plays. Stafford went 5-for-5 with 82 yards and this touchdown to Cooper Kupp, who broke wide open for six points.

The defense helped out in a big way by coming up with a massive goal line stand after the Colts had first-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Jonathan Taylor was stuffed three times before Leonard Floyd came up with a sack on fourth down.

