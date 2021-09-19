Look: DeSean Jackson pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with custom cleats

DeSean Jackson was born and raised in Southern California, making his return to Los Angeles a homecoming this year. He watched Kobe Bryant become a star in L.A. and on Sunday afternoon, Jackson paid tribute to the late Hall of Famer.

Jackson wore a pair of custom cleats before the game with Kobe on them and the Lakers’ “Los Angeles” script across the right shoe. You can check them out in the two photos below.

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Jackson is playing his second game with the Rams on Sunday afternoon. In his debut, he caught two passes for 21 yards.