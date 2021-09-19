CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubs Activate Nico Hoerner and Keegan Thompson, DFA Dillon Maples, Option Nick Martini to AAA

By Evan Altman
Cover picture for the articleThe Cubs have activated Nico Hoerner and righty Keegan Thompson from the 10-day injured list and both will be playing against the Brewers Sunday. Hoerner is the shortstop and batting fifth while Thompson is the starting pitching. In order to make room on the roster, righty Dillion Maples was designated for assignment and outfielder Nick Martini was optioned to Triple-A Iowa.

