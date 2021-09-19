Cubs Activate Nico Hoerner and Keegan Thompson, DFA Dillon Maples, Option Nick Martini to AAA

It was a success. As far as we know, Nico Hoerner did not aggravate his oblique last night while playing in his first rehab game with Iowa. So that’s a success. Hoerner, who went 0-2 with a couple groundouts in a pre-planned short appearance, was playing shortstop, as he will whenever he returns to the Cubs this year. Like we’ve said, Hoerner knows how important it is for him to just get in as much time as possible before the season is over:

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO