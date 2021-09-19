Flood Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-19 16:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-22 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall The National Weather Service in Huntsville has extended the * Flood Warning for Central Madison County in north central Alabama Northwestern Marshall County in northeastern Alabama * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 1230 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Recent heavy rain band with rain rates 1-2 inches per hour has exacerbated flooding across the warned area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Huntsville, Guntersville, Arab, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Hazel Green, Owens Cross Roads, Gurley, New Market, Union Grove, Hampton Cove, Brownsboro, Maysville, Ryland, Eddy, Plevna and Mountain View. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.