Kabul women demand rights as mayor tells them to stay home

NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Women are scared that 20 years of people's, especially women's achievements and progress will be destroyed,” said women rights activist Marzia Ahmadi.Sept. 19, 2021.

New York Post

Afghan dad trying to sell daughter to keep family from starving

A desperate Afghan dad has said he is prepared to sell his daughter for just $580 so he can save the rest of his family of seven from starvation — and give the 4-year-old a chance at a better life. Ex-cop Mir Nazir told the Times of London he is...
KIDS
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
#Kabul
WEKU

Female Government Workers In Kabul Told To Stay Home In Latest Taliban Rule

The Taliban-appointed mayor of Kabul is telling most of the city government's female employees to stay home. In a new ruling passed down by the Taliban, Kabul interim mayor Hamdullah Namony said that women working for the city's government are to stay home pending a further decision, according to The Associated Press.
WORLD
newschain

Female employees for Kabul city government told to stay at home

Female employees in the Kabul city government have been told to stay home, with work only allowed for those who cannot be replaced by men, the interim mayor of Afghanistan’s capital said, detailing the latest restrictions on women by the new Taliban rulers. The decision to prevent most female city...
ADVOCACY
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Leader of Texas anti-mask movement dies from Covid-19

A prominent anti-mask leader in Texas has died from complications caused by Covid-19.Caleb Wallace, 30, spent three weeks in an intensive care unit at Shannon Medical Center in his hometown of San Angelo. His family had said previously that his situation was getting worse after he was admitted to the hospital on 30 July.Mr Wallace was moved to a hospice on 27 August where his family was able to see him before he died. Earlier in July, Mr Wallace had staged a “Freedom Rally” for people who were “sick of the government being in control of our lives.”Mr Wallace...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'Taliban are going door-to-door checking for blue passports': Pregnant US woman trapped in Afghanistan says militants are hunting Americans while lawmaker claims six US planes have been stopped from leaving Kabul

A pregnant California native still trapped in Afghanistan says the Taliban are going door to door hunting for Americans. Nasria, 25, who requested only her first name be used out of fear for her safety, is one of the roughly 100 Americans believed to still be stuck in the country, and trying to find a way out.
POLITICS
NBC News

U.S. court order to house L.A. skid row homeless overturned

LOS ANGELES — The 9th U.S. Court of Appeals on Thursday overturned a federal judge’s sweeping order that required the city and county of Los Angeles to quickly find shelter for all homeless people living on downtown’s skid row. The appeals court found extensive error by U.S. District Court Judge...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Growing fears child brides brought to US in Afghan evacuation

US officials are looking into reports that elderly Afghan men were permitted to evacuate with young girls they claimed as “wives” — with some of the purported child brides brought to an Army base in Wisconsin, according to a report on Friday. An internal State Department document dated Aug. 27...
POLITICS
NBC News

NBC News

