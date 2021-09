Tua Tagovailoa grabs the first victory in “Bama on Bama” crime against Mac Jones in the National Football League. The second-year quarterback guided Miami to a 17-16 win over New England at Gillette Stadium. Despite an impressive performance from Jones, Tagovailoa led three scoring drives for the Dolphins – including two touchdown drives of 80 and 75 yards. He was accurate with the football and targeted seven different receivers. DeVante Parker totaled 81 yards on four catches, while Jaylen Waddle posted four receptions for 61 yards. He collected his first career score, which was a 3-yard touchdown from Tagovailoa. As the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Tagovailoa completed 16 of 27 passes for 202 yards with two touchdowns to one interception. He was responsible for a rushing score to conclude Miami’s first touchdown drive.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO