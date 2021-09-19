CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MIR SALVAGES SIXTH PLACE IN CHALLENGING SAN MARINO GP

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam Suzuki Ecstar’s San Marino GP weekend was a mixed one, with both riders showing great pace but neither able to make it really pay in the 27 lap race. The Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli welcomed 25,000 passionate fans for Sunday’s race and the threatening clouds which surrounded San Marino failed to dampen spirits or the circuit.

