UVA QB Brennan Armstrong Sets School Record In Huge Performance

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuarterback Brennan Armstrong shattered the Virginia school passing record in the game against North Carolina. Armstrong finished the game 39-54 for 554 passing yards and five passing touchdowns.

