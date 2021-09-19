CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As leaders reconvene at UN, climate and COVID top the list

By EDITH M. LEDERER
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS -- Last year, no leaders came at all. This year will be quite different - sort of. With the coronavirus pandemic still raging in many parts of the world, leaders from more than 100 nations are heading to New York this week for the United Nations' annual high-level gathering - a COVID-inflected, semi-locked down affair that takes place in one of the pandemic's hardest-hit cities of all. It will be a departure from the last in-person meeting of the General Assembly in 2019 - and far different, too, from last year's all-virtual version.

Daily Mail

Brazil's fully vaccinated health minister who tested positive for COVID-19 gave protesters the middle finger as he departed UN after meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson

Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
WORLD
Boston Globe

At COVID summit, Biden sets ambitious goals for vaccinating the world

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden, declaring the coronavirus an “all-hands-on-deck crisis,” set out ambitious goals Wednesday for ending the pandemic and urged world leaders, drug companies, philanthropies, and nonprofit groups to embrace a target of vaccinating 70% of the world by next year. But the course that Biden charted, at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken at UN Security Council Meeting on Climate and Security

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you very much, Taoiseach. Secretary-General Guterres, thank you for your presence, thank you for your leadership on climate. And Taoiseach, thank you so much for convening today’s discussion, for putting the connection between climate and security on the Security Council’s agenda. And thank you as well, together with our colleagues from Niger, for the important work that Ireland and Niger are doing with the Informal Expert Group on Climate and Security. I also want to applaud Ms. Elman’s very powerful testimony. We’re grateful to have it today.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Herald

Leaders to UN: A warmer world is a more violent one, too

UNITED NATIONS -- Using apocalyptic images, three presidents and seven foreign ministers warned Thursday that a warmer world is also a more violent one. At a ministerial meeting of the Security Council, the officials urged the U.N.'s most powerful body to do more to address the security implications of climate change and make global warming a key part of all U.N. peacekeeping operations.
UNITED NATIONS
US News and World Report

'Death Sentence': Low-Lying Nations Implore Faster Action on Climate at U.N

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Faced with what they see as an existential threat, leaders from low-lying and island nations implored rich countries at the United Nations General Assembly this week to act more forcefully against a warming planet. The failure by developed economies to effectively curb their greenhouse gas emissions...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

African leaders demand UN help to access Covid vaccines

South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa pointed to vaccines as ‘the greatest defence that humanity has against the ravages of this pandemic’. African politicians whose countries have little or no access to coronavirus vaccines have called for help from richer nations at the United Nation’s annual meeting of world leaders. Some...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Action News Jax

African leaders highlight vaccine inequity in UN speeches

The inequity of COVID-19 vaccine distribution came into sharper focus Thursday as many of the African countries whose populations have little to no access to the life-saving shots stepped to the podium to speak at the U.N.'s annual meeting of world leaders. Already, the struggle to contain the coronavirus pandemic...
HEALTH
The Independent

Cop26: Boris Johnson calls on world leaders to be ‘awesome’ at Glasgow climate summit

Boris Johnson has called on world leaders to be “awesome” at November’s climate change summit in Glasgow, as he completed a US visit which has heightened expectations of a deal to curb global warming.The prime minister said he had upgraded his assessment of the chances of success in Glasgow from six out of 10, following a $5bn climate finance pledge from Joe Biden and a Chinese promise to stop building coal-fired power stations overseas.But he stepped up pressure on Beijing to follow up its initiative by also swearing off investment in the fossil fuel domestically, at a time when 43...
ENVIRONMENT
PBS NewsHour

China, U.S. unveil separate big steps to fight climate change

The two biggest economies and largest carbon polluters in the world announced separate financial attacks on climate change Tuesday. Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country will no longer fund coal-fired power plants abroad, surprising the world on climate for the second straight year at the U.N. General Assembly. That came hours after U.S. President Joe Biden announced a plan to double financial aid to poorer nations to $11.4 billion by 2024 so those countries could switch to cleaner energy and cope with global warming’s worsening impacts. That puts rich nations close to within reach of its long-promised but not realized goal of $100 billion a year in climate help for developing nations.
U.S. POLITICS
TheAtlantaVoice

World leaders return to UN and face many escalating crises

World leaders will be back at the United Nations for the first time in two years on Tuesday with a formidable agenda of escalating crises to tackle, including the still raging COVID-19 pandemic and a relentlessly warming planet. Other pressing issues are rising U.S.-China tensions, Afghanistan’s unsettled future under its new Taliban rulers and ongoing conflicts in Yemen, Syria and […]
WORLD
MySanAntonio

UN chief warns world is facing 'dead end' over climate, covid

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the world is hurtling toward ecological destruction, sounding a bleak opening tone to the annual UN General Assembly meeting in New York. Speaking a day after convening world leaders to ratchet up climate commitments, Guterres said Tuesday that the "climate alarm bells" are "ringing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
audacy.com

The Latest: Biden pleads for action on climate in UN speech

UNITED NATIONS — Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih called hope “a highly desirable commodity in these difficult times” in his address at the U.N. General Assembly. Solih’s foreign minister, Abdulla Shahid, is presiding over the U.N. General Assembly. Addressing him, Solih said Tuesday that it was apt his tenure is...
POLITICS
The Independent

BTS, world leaders highlight climate crisis ahead of UN General Assembly

The UN pulled out all the stops to highlight the urgency of the climate crisis ahead of the UN General Assembly, including a speech and new video by superstar K-pop band BTS. UK prime minister Boris Johnson and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres hosted an informal meeting to make a push for rich nations to fulfil their longtime pledges of $100 billion a year in climate aid to developing nations.
WORLD
