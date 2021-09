We’ve had some busy weekends in Rockne this month, so forgive me for falling behind in sharing out news. I was thrilled to see the great turnout of both participants and watchers for the 30th anniversary of the Rockne Homecoming Parade on Sept. 4. If you missed the parade, you can still get into the spirit of it by visiting the Rockne Museum, where an exhibit titled “Rockne on Parade: 1991 to 2021” will be displayed until December. The exhibit includes photos, artifacts and there’s even a small float that visitors can climb on and pose for a picture.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO