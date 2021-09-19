CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns' Jarvis Landry ruled out with knee injury

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry was ruled out and will not return to Sunday's home opener after sustaining an injury early in the game.

The Browns, taking on the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium, started with the ball.

During the opening drive, quarterback Baker Mayfield found Landry for nine yards, but after the play, Landry limped off the field.

After being checked out in the medical tent on the sideline, Landry went back to the locker room with trainers.

The team announced he was questionable to return with a knee injury and in the third quarter officially ruled him out for the remainder.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

The Spun

Browns Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are set at quarterback for this upcoming season, but it never hurts to add some depth at the most important position in the sport. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns are expected to sign veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to their practice squad after their 53-man roster is set later today.
NFL
The Spun

MRI Results On Baker Mayfield’s Shoulder Are Reportedly In

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had to leave yesterday’s game against the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury. He came right back in and helped the Browns win the game, but how is he feeling now?. Speaking to the media on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo says Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. is 'the ultimate game wrecker'

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance officially gets underway this Sunday. They’ll face a tough test in their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The rematch of last season’s divisional-round playoff classic will feature plenty of new faces on both teams. One key player who was missing in the Browns’ loss to Kansas City was star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is slated to make his return on Sunday.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Jarvis Landry, Browns' WR Fantasy Outlook with Odell Beckham Jr. Out vs. Texans

Jarvis Landry, David Njoku and Donovan Peoples-Jones are in line to serve as the Cleveland Browns' top two receivers for the second straight week with news that Odell Beckham Jr. has been ruled out against the Houston Texans. With Beckham still working his way back, quarterback Baker Mayfield will lean...
NFL
ESPN

Cleveland Browns WR Jarvis Landry has sprained MCL, source says

CLEVELAND -- Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry suffered a knee injury on the opening drive Sunday and was ruled out against the Houston Texans. Landry has a sprained MCL, further testing revealed Monday, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Landry caught a 9-yard pass on Cleveland's first snap but then...
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns believe WR Jarvis Landry suffered sprained MCL against Texans

The 28-year-old had one catch for nine yards before exiting. Rashard Higgins replaced Landry in the lineup. The Browns are already without star wideout Odell Beckham Jr., who has yet to play this season as he returns from last year's knee surgery. However, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Beckham could return as soon as Week 3 against the Chicago Bears.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Cleveland Browns Depth Chart: Where to turn at WR with Jarvis Landry on IR

The Cleveland Browns have lost starting wide receiver Jarvis Landry to injured reserve. This news is fresh on the heels of a sprained MCL Landry sustained in a victory against the Houston Texans in Week 2. With Odell Beckham Jr. also nursing an injury, the top two targets on Cleveland’s depth chart are in question for the remaining games in the 2021 season.
NFL
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

