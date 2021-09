The West Virginia University football team had a sold out crowd in Morgantown as No. 15 Virginia Tech visited Saturday in WVU's final nonconference game of the season. West Virginia jumped up early and held on at the end of the game to stop VT from coming back. WVU won the game 27-21. Take a look at many photos in the gallery below from Ben Queen.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 6 DAYS AGO