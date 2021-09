MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression #18 has strengthened and is now Tropical Storm Sam in the Central Atlantic. It is expected to continue strengthening as it generally moves westward across the Atlantic and is forecast to become a hurricane by Friday and be near major hurricane intensity by the end of the weekend. Many computer models forecast it will move west, then west-northwest and then possibly turn to the northwest. There is a lot of uncertainty and it is still too soon to say. We will have plenty of time to closely monitor this system. Post-Tropical Cyclone Rose is now a...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO