A boxer taking a couple of years away from the sport is never good, in part because fans quickly forget and chatter about said boxer greatly diminishes. This year’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is being run this September weekend instead of in April, its usual time of the year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the pandemic is why the 2020 race was canceled, that means it will have been nearly 2½ years since the race was last run – in April 2019 – when the cars hit the grid Sunday on the streets of Long Beach.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO