NFL

Browns WR Jarvis Landry ruled out of game against Texans with knee injury

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M7bRw_0c13hdXJ00

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry was ruled out and will not return to Sunday's home opener after sustaining an injury early in the game.

The Browns, taking on the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium, started with the ball.

During the opening drive, quarterback Baker Mayfield found Landry for nine yards, but after the play, Landry limped off the field.

After being checked out in the medical tent on the sideline, Landry went back to the locker room with trainers.

The team announced he was questionable to return with a knee injury and in the third quarter officially ruled him out for the remainder.

After the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Landry suffered an MCL injury and will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

Stefanski said that he expected the results to be in Monday morning.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

