The Bengals beat the Vikings on Sunday and for the first time this season we get a real idea of how this coaching staff is going to deploy their players throughout the game. There was plenty of talk about Ja'Marr Chase prior to Sunday's contest. He was having drop issues in the preseason and in practice, but that wasn't a problem against the Vikings. In fact, Chase was on the field for 62 snaps (90%). That's higher than any offensive skill player. Only Joe Burrow and the five offensive linemen were on the field for more plays (69).

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO