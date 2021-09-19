Jamie gets emotional over Michael K. Williams' demise

The housing project known as Vanderveer Estates consists of 59 red-brick buildings bound by Nostrand and Foster Avenues in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. One night a few months ago, the actor Michael K. Williams stood in front of one of those buildings and gave a speech. “I love my hood,” he said, hoarse with emotion. “I’m born and raised on these streets.” He was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and white sweatpants, with a white face mask pulled down under his chin, and in the bright lights of the courtyard, he seemed to glow. Scanning the faces in the crowd, he said he had come back home to Vanderveer (or Flatbush Gardens, as it is now officially called) to deliver a message to the neighborhood’s youth. “We can be together,” he insisted. “We can love on each other. It’s possible.”

