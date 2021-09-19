CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie gets emotional over Michael K. Williams' demise

buffalonynews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], September 19 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx flooded with emotions while remembering his 'friend' late actor Michael K. Williams who died earlier this month of an apparent drug overdose. The actor was recently caught in a conversation by TMZ where he was asked whether the late actor should...

www.buffalonynews.net

tvinsider.com

Jurnee Smollett Writes Emotional Tribute to Michael K. Williams: “I Still Can’t Make Sense of It”

Jurnee Smollett has shared a heartfelt tribute to her Lovecraft Country co-star Michael K. Williams who passed away last week at 54. In a lengthy message posted on her Instagram on Wednesday, Septmber 15, Smollett talked about her time working with Williams, her reaction to finding out about his death, and how she has been struggling with the grief.
Black Enterprise

Tiffany Haddish Gives Emotional Advice After Death of Friends Michael K. Williams And Fuquan Johnson

The recent death of two entertainers after the suspected use of the lethal drug fentanyl has gripped the entertainment world—and hit one star on a personal level. After the deaths of stand-up comedian Fuquan Johnson and Boardwalk Empire star Michael K. Williams, actress Tiffany Haddish, who was friends with both men, had an emotional moment while speaking to TMZ.
New York Post

Funeral for Michael K. Williams held Tuesday in Pennsylvania

A private funeral service was held Tuesday in Pennsylvania for “The Wire” actor Michael K. Williams. The memorial for Williams, who died last week at 54 of a suspected drug overdose in his Brooklyn penthouse, was held at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Cathedral in Harrisburg, where roughly 175 mourners attended, according to Hooper Memorial Home, which handled the late star’s funeral arrangements.
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
Jamie Foxx
Madonna
Michael K Williams
Joe Morton
Mickey Rourke
David Simon
Samuel L Jackson
George Michael
Tupac Shakur
The Hollywood Reporter

Jurnee Smollett Shares Emotional Tribute to Michael K. Williams: “He Threw His Entire Being Into Each Moment”

Jurnee Smollett is paying tribute to her Lovecraft Country co-star Michael K. Williams following his death.  Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, the actress reflected on her time working with Williams and how she is struggling to accept his death. “My brother, my heart hurts so. A part of my brain refuses to accept it … shitty part about grief-it goes in stages,” Smollett wrote. She shared that after learning about his death from her brother Jake Smollett, she was immediately in denial. She recalled thinking, “‘hell naw that’s not true, let me call Michael.'” “And I called him. I called him over &...
US News and World Report

Baltimore Was a ‘Second Home’ for Actor Michael K. Williams

BALTIMORE (AP) — As Omar Little, actor Michael K. Williams patrolled the streets of Baltimore with a shotgun and a terrifying swagger. But in real life, friends say the man they called “Mike” cared deeply for the city and the people in it. Williams died Sept. 6, New York City...
theundefeated.com

What Michael K. Williams taught me about being a man

About 15 minutes into the third episode of The Wire, Omar Little is sitting on a stoop with two of his crew members. One of the men, Brandon, is under Omar’s arm, his head leaning on Omar’s chest. The second member, John, looks on uncomfortably. As the scene progresses, Omar and Brandon tenderly play with each other’s fingers, leading to Omar delivering a light forehead kiss and a tender caress of his chin.
thesalemnewsonline.com

Courtney B. Vance dedicated Emmy win to Michael K. Williams

Courtney B. Vance paid tribute to the late Michael K. Williams as he picked up an Emmy Award on Sunday (12.09.21). The 61-year-old actor scooped the Guest Drama Actor statuette for his appearance in 'Lovecraft Country' during the third Creative Arts Emmy ceremony and used his acceptance speech to praise his co-star, who passed away earlier this month from an apparent overdose.
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Responds To Backlash Over Insensitive Michael K. Williams Post

Always saying what comes to his mind, 50 Cent is known to get wrapped up in multiple controversies every year. Most recently, the rapper came under fire for an insensitive Instagram post that he shared shortly after the death of prolific actor Michael K. Williams, which he used to promote his new television show.
Curbed

In the Vanderveer Projects, Michael K. Williams Was Another Kind of Star

The housing project known as Vanderveer Estates consists of 59 red-brick buildings bound by Nostrand and Foster Avenues in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. One night a few months ago, the actor Michael K. Williams stood in front of one of those buildings and gave a speech. “I love my hood,” he said, hoarse with emotion. “I’m born and raised on these streets.” He was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and white sweatpants, with a white face mask pulled down under his chin, and in the bright lights of the courtyard, he seemed to glow. Scanning the faces in the crowd, he said he had come back home to Vanderveer (or Flatbush Gardens, as it is now officially called) to deliver a message to the neighborhood’s youth. “We can be together,” he insisted. “We can love on each other. It’s possible.”
nowdecatur.com

Hollywood Quick Hits: Kim Kardashian, Michael K. Williams & More!

KIM KARDASHIAN IS COVERED FROM HEAD TO TOE IN LEATHER: Kim Kardashian had social media talking when she arrived in NYC last week covered in a head to toe leather ensemble by Balenciaga, which included a trench coat with matching gloves, pants, stiletto boots with a face mask that only had an opening in the back for her long ponytail.
hotnewhiphop.com

Joe Budden Reflects On Relationship With Michael K. Williams

As many continue to process the sudden and tragic death of actor Michael K. Williams,Joe Budden recently opened up about the relationship he shared with the late star, revealing never-before-heard details during a new episode of the Joe Budden podcast. According to Budden, his and Williams's relationship originated in church...
TheWrap

‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: Remembering Michael K Williams

Episode 51: Plus, inside Hollywood’s post-9/11 Pentagon meeting. This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the mass exodus at Time’s Up, Britney Spears’ conservatorship being one step closer to ending and a preview of the 2021 Toronto Film Festival. Then, with the 20th anniversary of 9/11...
