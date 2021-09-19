CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa leaves Bills game on cart after big hit, replaced by Jacoby Brissett

By Jason Owens
AOL Corp
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter with a rib injury. The injury appeared to take place when the Dolphins went for it on fourth-and-2 near midfield on their second possession. Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa put a big hit on Tagovailoa as he released an incomplete pass.

