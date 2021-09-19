930 Eagle Place, Prince George, VA 23860
This section of Eagle Preserve in Prince George County is nestled on private, wooded lots on the water! This Galen is a 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom plan offering 2,340 square feet. It features a spacious kitchen with breakfast island, generous cabinet space and a walk-in pantry. The kitchen opens to the oversized living room with plenty of space for entertaining. A flex room is also on the main level, perfect for a formal dining room or home office. The expansive primary suite on the second level features large walk-in closet, a spa-inspired bathroom with adult height double vanities, a standing shower, and a private water closet. Two additional bedrooms, a loft, a full bathroom and a walk-in laundry room are also on the second level. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail and builder’s warranties. Your new home also comes with our D.R. Horton Smart Home technology package which includes a SkyBell video doorbell and an Amazon Echo Dot.richmond.com
