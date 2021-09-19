930 Eagle Place, Prince George, VA 23860

Are you looking for an equestrian property on a 5+ acre lot in Powhatan? Then look no further! This 3 bedroom, ALL brick, ranch-style home has plenty of space inside & out! The property features a two-stall barn with electricity and has an attached storage shed & a feed room. There are two fenced pastures wired with electric fencing...good for most any livestock. The front of the home is also fenced for an additional pasture. Entering the home off of the country porch, you will notice the spacious family room which has an eye-catching brick fireplace. Adjacent to the family room is the dining room which boasts gorgeous pine floors. The eat-in kitchen offers corian countertops, white cabinets & a pantry. As a bonus, in the laundry room you'll find newer LVP floors & a tiled pet washing station! The primary bedroom, with a private bath, two guest bedrooms & a full hall bath complete this floor plan. Enjoy cookouts on the back deck which overlooks the pastures & the fenced in yard. This is the perfect space for pets & children to play. If a country lifestyle is what you're looking for, then this is the perfect home for you! Come tour this rare property today.

POWHATAN, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO