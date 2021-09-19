CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George County, VA

930 Eagle Place, Prince George, VA 23860

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis section of Eagle Preserve in Prince George County is nestled on private, wooded lots on the water! This Galen is a 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom plan offering 2,340 square feet. It features a spacious kitchen with breakfast island, generous cabinet space and a walk-in pantry. The kitchen opens to the oversized living room with plenty of space for entertaining. A flex room is also on the main level, perfect for a formal dining room or home office. The expansive primary suite on the second level features large walk-in closet, a spa-inspired bathroom with adult height double vanities, a standing shower, and a private water closet. Two additional bedrooms, a loft, a full bathroom and a walk-in laundry room are also on the second level. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail and builder’s warranties. Your new home also comes with our D.R. Horton Smart Home technology package which includes a SkyBell video doorbell and an Amazon Echo Dot.

1230 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond City, VA 23224

Welcome to a beautifully renovated home that has so much to offer! Over 3000 sq ft of living space, a circular driveway, large backyard, and a 2-car garage with electricity. Plenty of space for family, friends, and entertaining here. 5 bedrooms, large living spaces, good sized lot, and all new! The basement has a bonus/5th bedroom, and a huge recreational area with a fireplace. On the first floor, there is a master bedroom with a full bath. A large living room has a brick fireplace, opens to the dining room and kitchen. Beautiful wood floors and crown molding throughout. Gorgeous Kitchen!! Porcelain floors, new cabinets, granite counters, & ss appliances. There is a glass porch and a patio, as well as a spacious laundry/mud room. Upstairs is a 2nd master suite with full bath, 2 additional bedrooms, and full hall bath. New roof, windows, siding, wiring, plumbing, fixtures, HVAC, & more. Convenient location. Come see it right away!
RICHMOND, VA
2100 Clover Rd, Henrico, VA 23230

Wow! The one you have been waiting for! Do not miss this completely renovated ranch blocks away from Willow Lawn! This home has been professionally decorated and designed from top to bottom! Walk into your bright entry foyer that flows into the living room with hardwood floors. Attached is your open kitchen with tile backsplash, butcher block counter and stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen is a spacious loft that is perfect to hang out! This home offers two bedrooms, each one having attached renovated baths! Outside you have your own oasis with a deck, fire pit and privacy! All of this with a detached 1.5 car garage that is heated and cooled. Perfect for an art studio, office, or more! Do not miss out on this one!
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
1911 Fort Rice St, Petersburg, VA 23805

COUNTLESS OPPORTUNITIES TO MAKE THIS 3 BDRM 1.5 BATH RANCH HOME YOUR OWN! This home has an outstanding foundation & is filled w/potential. Enter from the front 17X5 front deck to the formal living room w/a picture window that opens to the dining room both with hardwood floors and the UPDATED in 2019 eat-in kitchen w/laminate countertops, peninsula w/breakfast bar, double sink, plenty of wood cabinetry & vinyl floor. The family room is off the EIK & offers a brick wood burning fireplace, the attached 5X4 half bathroom, access to the laundry/utility room & exit to the 6-foot privacy fenced vast back yard space filled with trees that is perfect for children or pets to play. 3 bedrooms w/ample closet space, two 3X2 hall closets, a 2X2 linen closet & an 8X5 full bathroom w/a single vanity & storage, toilet, tub & shower finish the interior space. NEW Carrier HVAC 2019, NEW digital COR smart thermostat 2019, NEW gutters, fascia & downspouts on the front of home 2020, Xfinity & satellite dish capability, ceiling fans & hardwood flooring throughout most of the home. Fantastic location near schools, shopping, Fort Lee & quick access to the interstate. SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE TOUR TODAY!
PETERSBURG, VA
3935 kentucky springs Rd, Louisa, VA 23024

Welcome to this beautiful brand new 1500 square foot 3 bedroom two full bath custom built rancher with country front porch and large deck sitting on a little over 2 wooded acres. This house boasts an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the living room, spacious kitchen with recess lighting, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances to include dishwasher, over the range microwave, free standing oven, and refrigerator. Large master bedroom with walk in closet, master bathroom with a double vanity. All bedrooms and living room have ceiling fans and are cable ready. Enjoy the country living with no HOA. Lake Anna is just 1/4 mile away. Don't let this one get away. Pictures are from a previous built house and are very similiar to this new house. House will be 100% completed by October 29th.
LOUISA, VA
3419 Woodlawn St, Hopewell, VA 23860

Welcome home to this charming and meticulously maintained home complete with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Entry to the home is located through the updated screened front porch where you can enjoy a cup of coffee on the cool Virginia fall mornings. The large back yard is completely fenced with with 6 feet of privacy and a storage shed that is the perfect storage area for your holiday totes. Inside this beautiful home you will find the rooms are impressively large and spacious. The flow of the home is very comfortable and the charm of the decade it was built in shine through with curved archways, beautiful wood finishes along with the modern conveniences of an updated kitchen and bath. This adorable home is waiting to meet you! Schedule your private showing today with your REALTOR!
HOPEWELL, VA
25106 Sterling Rd, Dinwiddie, VA 23803

Welcome to 25106 Sterling Road! This 3 bed, 2 full bath ranch-style home boasts an open floor plan, expansive primary suite, spacious laundry room, large pantry and 2 other nicely-appointed bedrooms. The Bright & Sunny Family Room opens to the Dining Area. From the Kitchen, access your private back deck! The oversized front porch and brick façade add to this home's lovely curb appeal. Fresh interior paint throughout and just power washed....this home is ready for it's new owners! Come check this one out today!
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
914 Westham Pky, Henrico, VA 23229

Welcome to 914 Westham Parkway in the heart of one of Richmond's most desired neighborhoods! This craftsman two-story was recently renovated maintaining the traditional charm but adding modern conveniences! The kitchen is a showstopper with newly painted shaker style cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash, shiplap wall, large oversized island with KitchenAid gas range, and open shelving. The first floor of this home boasts a living room with gas fireplace, separate office space with built-in storage, open kitchen and dining room, family room, half bathroom, and first floor bedroom with ensuite bathroom! The upstairs was added in 2016 with three spacious bedrooms including the primary bedroom with stunning ensuite bath with double vanities, tile shower, and large walk-in closet! The upstairs also houses the large laundry room and hall bathroom! The backyard is an entertainers dream with 900 sf paver patio, mounted tv, and exterior lighting! In addition, the house is walking distance to the neighborhood pool and tennis club, Ridgetop Recreation Association, University of Richmond, Tuckahoe Elementary & Tuckahoe Shopping Center! This Westham gem is not to be missed!
RICHMOND, VA
12149 Manor Glen Ln, Henrico, VA 23059

Beautiful North East Facing 5 bedroom 5 bath home ready for it's new owners. 4 levels of living space in which each floor takes on it's own character. The main level showcases pristine hardwood flooring, a formal living and dining room w/ surround sound. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, Island and backsplash. Large morning room gives off lots of natural lighting that flows into the open family room. Master bedroom is located on the 2nd level with it's on private en-suite a huge walk-in tiled shower and dual sinks. The other two bedrooms are nice size and offer lots of closet space. The third level is it's own private retreat featuring a large bedroom and 3 piece private bathroom. The finished walkup basement has a large recreation room, a wet bar area with granite counter tops, a 5th bedroom and full 3 piece bath. Backyard is an entertainer's dream! Equipped with a large paver patio area, a Gazebo and storage shed! HOA takes care of all of your exterior maintenance needs to include grass cutting, trimming of bushes and so much more. 2 car detached garage! Close proximity to all of the local shops, bars and award winning schools.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
201 Leonards Run Pl, Chesterfield, VA 23236

This former model home in Elm Crest is beautifully maintained and ready to move in! Features include 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, formal rooms, kitchen, family room, mud room and more. The first level offers hardwood flooring, 9' ceilings and tons of natural light. The living room sits off the foyer and is open to the dining room which has a tray ceiling and lovely moldings.The eat-in kitchen is a gourmets delight boasting granite counters, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, an island and pantry. The family room offers recessed lighting and gas fireplace. Finishing the first level are the mudroom and powder room. Upstairs you will find a fabulous Owners Suite boasting a 10' x 12' sitting area, huge walk-in closet and en-suite with dual vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. There are 3 additional bedrooms, a laundry closet and hall bath. Completing this home are the front stoop, covered back porch, rear patio and the 2-car side entry garage! The owners added the lower patio, patio lighting and landscape lighting in 2016, heat pump and whole house humidifier in 2021, microwave in 2021 and interior painting in 2021. Convenient to shopping and interstates! Welcome Home!
CHESTERFIELD, VA
10208 Acworth Dr, Henrico, VA 23060

Single-level living in Glen Allen, only minutes from schools, shopping, and interstates! Tucked away in a peaceful neighborhood, the low-maintenance all-brick exterior, new roof (2021), exterior doors (2021), awning (2021), and replacement windows on the front of the house (2019) will save you time, money, and energy. Instead of spending time working on large house projects, you’ll be able to enjoy your private backyard or bright sun room! Walk inside to find three generously-sized bedrooms with spacious closets and ceiling fans. Both bathrooms offer updated vanities, tile showers, and tile floors. Although the kitchen features a wonderful eat-in area, the formal dining room is perfect for entertaining guests. Be sure to take note of the updated fixtures and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home! Finally, the 1.5-car detached garage offers ample storage and had a new roof installed in 2020.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
2904 Gordon St, Hopewell, VA 23860

THIS IS A MUST SEE!!! You are going to Love the Updated Kitchen with Tile Back Splash, Newer Counter Tops, Newer Cabinets, Newer Luxury Vinyl Flooring. The Spacious Living Room has Hardwood Floors & Beautiful Plantation Shutters. The 3rd Bedroom is being used as an office which also has Hardwood Floors (could easily convert to a 3rd bedroom). A fabulous family room with gas fireplace, carpet, sliding doors leading to large back deck, another leading to screened porch with Hot Tub. Newly Updated Bathroom with Large Walk in Shower, Newer Vanity, Newer Toilet. Primary Bedroom has Luxury Vinyl Floors with the look and feel of Laminate & Plantation Shutters. The 2nd bedroom also has hardwood floors. From your Lovely Kitchen you can step down into the spacious laundry room which leads you into the Bright & Cozy Family Room, just imagine yourself relaxing in front of the Fireplace on those cold winter nights watching the beautiful snow fall outside all around you. An 8X22 rear deck, large fenced in back yard, covered carport, paved driveway and a detached 12X6 workshop, storage shed a fully fenced yard, private driveway. Don't let this one slip away!
HOPEWELL, VA
10629 Marions Pl, Henrico, VA 23060

Welcome home to 10629 Marions, a gorgeous, almost new townhome located just off 295 and within an award winning, highly coveted Henrico school district. This home is turn key and ready for its new owners - and you'd be purchasing straight from the original owner! Walking into the home, you'll notice the open concept first floor hosting the living room, dining room, half bath, and kitchen. The kitchen is upgraded with granite countertops, huge island, backsplash, recessed lighting, and gas range. Low maintenance luxury vinyl planking is across the first floor, with plush carpeting up the stairs and throughout the second. The primary bedroom features a walk in closet, tray ceiling, stunning ceiling fan, and upgraded private bathroom with dual vanity. Down the hall are the two additional bedrooms, full bath, pull down attic, and laundry room. Outside, you'll love the concrete patio and grassy area in the back, along with the attached shed, and a spacious front porch overlooking the quiet neighborhood. Don't miss out on this home, book your showing today!
4031 Cambrian Cir, Chesterfield, VA 23112

Welcome to a lovely 3-leveled home w/front porch, 2-car garage w/pedestrian door in the Cambria Cove. This transitional home has 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath recessed lighting throughout the home. The 1st floor offers an open concept. The foyer and mudroom open to the study w/French doors, spacious kitchen w/quartz island, modern hood vent over a gas stove, eat-in sitting area, living room w/gas fireplace, bath next to guest room. Hardwood flooring has been upgraded with 4 oversized bedrooms (all with large walk-in closets), flex/playroom, laundry room w/ utility sink. The owner's bedroom offers a retreat-type setting with a French door entrance leading to in-suite walk-in closet. The gourmet owner bathroom exhibits a tiled setting with 2-person bathtub, roomy shower w/bench. A walk-in closet offers an island beneath a beautiful chandelier with endless storage. Entertain family/guests in 3rd-floor oasis retreat w/a game/movie/media room, and 1 half bath. Has a large deck stepping down to a paved patio, and front lawn irrigation. Cambria Cove is close to Swift Creek Reservoir, to enjoy all types of out-door activities, community pavilion, within award-winning schools.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
4709 Tameo Ct, Henrico, VA 23060

Enjoy the convenience of being in the heart of Glen Allen but with the privacy of a house in the woods! Located in the popular Dunncroft subdivision, the school districts are as sought-after as the neighborhood! This house backs up to 20 acres of private land to guarantee quiet evenings on the large back deck and fenced-in backyard. Walk inside to find hardwood floors, two large family rooms, a first-floor laundry room, a dining area, and a renovated kitchen with granite countertops. Upstairs features FOUR bedrooms and is highlighted by the master suite with two closets (one walk-in). All of the big-ticket items have been recently updated: vinyl siding in 2015, roof replaced in 2018, water heater replaced in Dec. 2020, and a brand new HVAC system was installed in May 2021. A great opportunity for buyers of all kinds – as long as they double as entertainers who also enjoy peaceful surroundings!
GLEN ALLEN, VA
7318 Proud Clarion Ln, Chesterfield, VA 23112

Move right in to this freshly painted & new carpeted charmer in the heart of Deer Run! With so much to offer, not the least of which is a new roof & primary bedroom en-suite - a rarity in the neighborhood! This 3 bed / 2.5 bath home with maintenance free vinyl siding will not disappoint with all laminate wood floors downstairs showcasing a large family room w/ shiplap molding & a gas fireplace as well as both an eat-in kitchen & separate dining room, perfect for entertaining! Fresh paint is throughout the home with an updated kitchen including freshly painted kitchen cabinets, granite counters, matching appliances, beadboard backsplash, & brand new light fixtures to reflect the current trends. Enjoy the updated vanities in all bathrooms & all major systems less than 10 yrs old! The upstairs primary bedroom is spacious & features a walk-in closet & en-suite bath w/ updated vanity & offers tons of storage! The other two bedrooms are generously sized with overhead light/fan fixtures. Don't miss the 2-tiered back deck & fully fenced private backyard! Sounds too good to be true - come & see it all for yourself!
CHESTERFIELD, VA
5291 Old Buckingham Rd, Powhatan, VA 23139

Are you looking for an equestrian property on a 5+ acre lot in Powhatan? Then look no further! This 3 bedroom, ALL brick, ranch-style home has plenty of space inside & out! The property features a two-stall barn with electricity and has an attached storage shed & a feed room. There are two fenced pastures wired with electric fencing...good for most any livestock. The front of the home is also fenced for an additional pasture. Entering the home off of the country porch, you will notice the spacious family room which has an eye-catching brick fireplace. Adjacent to the family room is the dining room which boasts gorgeous pine floors. The eat-in kitchen offers corian countertops, white cabinets & a pantry. As a bonus, in the laundry room you'll find newer LVP floors & a tiled pet washing station! The primary bedroom, with a private bath, two guest bedrooms & a full hall bath complete this floor plan. Enjoy cookouts on the back deck which overlooks the pastures & the fenced in yard. This is the perfect space for pets & children to play. If a country lifestyle is what you're looking for, then this is the perfect home for you! Come tour this rare property today.
POWHATAN, VA
1713 Mainsail Ln, Chesterfield, VA 23836

HOME IS NOT BUILT. Purchaser still has time to select structural and design options! The Brook floorplan offers thoughtfully-designed one-level living. The spacious kitchen features a large island, granite counters and pantry space. The kitchen opens to the dining area and family room. A large owner's suite at the rear of the home includes a WIC and private bath with double vanity. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath and laundry room complete this floorplan. Twin Rivers is the newest neighborhood of Meadowville Landing, a beautiful riverfront community, located on the James River. The outdoor resort-style amenities include a water park & pool, community ponds for fishing, as well as a river walk and community dock. And with close proximity to 295, 95 and Rt 10, you are only minutes away from everything that Richmond has to offer!(HOME IS NOT BUILT - Photos & visual tour are from builder's library & shown as an example only. Features & options will vary).
CHESTERFIELD, VA
1304 Forest Ridge Dr, King George, VA 22485

Great rancher on almost 0.5 acres lot in a quiet subdivision. Oversized 2 car detached garage with huge attic storage space. Hardwood flooring in the living room and hallway. Marble tile flooring in the eat-in kitchen. Sliding glass doors lead to the back yard. Primary suite with 2 large walk-in closets, 2 generously sized bedrooms and a full hall bath complete this home!
REAL ESTATE
5213 Brockton Ct, Henrico, VA 23059

This head-turning home in sought-after Twin Hickory provides 2800+ sq ft of living space! NEW roof ('18) and HVAC ('12/'18) Equipped w/smart home features including lighting, thermostat and sound system w/embedded speakers in sunroom, family room, primary bedroom & bathroom. The 1st level has beautiful hardwood floors & open floorplan w/home office & formal dining room. The kitchen is the heart of the home w/large quartz island, sunny eat-in-breakfast nook, newer appliances & upgraded cabinetry. The huge family room has custom built ins and cozy gas fireplace. Cheerful sunroom has skylights, surrounding case windows, sliding glass door to deck & sliding barn-style French doors to family room–an entertainer’s dream! Escape to the relaxing primary suite on 2nd level w/huge walk-in closet & spa-worthy ensuite (remodeled ’17) w/heated floors, towel warmer & extra-large frameless shower. 4 additional bedrooms offer great closet space! Property provides maximum storage space w/ pull-down attic, detached shed and garage w/shelving units. Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac, the neighborhood is within walking distance to schools, Public Library, Twin Hickory Park, Shady Grove YMCA, & more!
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
1707 Clarkson Rd, Richmond City, VA 23224

Built IN 2008, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is 1708 SQ. FT. And is on a 6500 SQ. FT. Lot that is zoned R-6. New HVAC system. Newly paved front off-street parking. Large level rear yard. New front entry door, new shutters, new flower beds, new granite "black forest" kitchen countertop with pull down sprayer faucet, undermount stainless steel double bowl kitchen sink, new 3/4 HP garbage disposal, and stainless steel wall mount hood for stove. Breakfast nook off from kitchen. Washer/dryer hook-up on 1ST floor, double-pane tilt-out windows for easy cleaning. Large formal dining room, large living room with coat closet, 1/2 bath on 1ST floor. New flooring on 1ST floor. All 3 bathrooms have new 1 piece high efficiency dual flush elongated toilets, all 4 bedrooms and stairwell have new carpeting. New rear landing. On city & school bus lines. Easy commute & convenient to shopping, VA hospital, library. Must see!!
RICHMOND, VA

