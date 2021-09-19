Los Gatos community briefs for the week of Sept. 24
The 2022 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists were recently announced, and 11 Los Gatos High School seniors earned a spot among 16,000 others. Semifinalists scored exceptionally well on the PSAT, ranking in the top 1% of all high school seniors. The Los Gatos High School semifinalists are Emma Rogers, Cynthia Feng, Zachary Stevenson, Gabriella Stout, Cameron Bosio-Kim, Katie Guo, Helena Feng, Leran Wang, Pranav Tadepalli, Leo Mermelstein and Herin Kang.www.mercurynews.com
