An art piece in itself – French artist Thierry Mandon leaves onlookers surprised as he casually reads a book on a bed dangling from an abandoned building.
Art knows no bounds. And in making sure that it creates a stirring and lasting impact on viewers is French Artist Thierry Mandon. His latest project, “Inside-Outside,” features the fully pajamaed performance artist comfortably reading in bed underneath a picture frame and in front of a nightstand, each of which is mounted onto an exterior stucco wall.luxurylaunches.com
