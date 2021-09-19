CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An art piece in itself – French artist Thierry Mandon leaves onlookers surprised as he casually reads a book on a bed dangling from an abandoned building.

By Ekta Joshi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArt knows no bounds. And in making sure that it creates a stirring and lasting impact on viewers is French Artist Thierry Mandon. His latest project, “Inside-Outside,” features the fully pajamaed performance artist comfortably reading in bed underneath a picture frame and in front of a nightstand, each of which is mounted onto an exterior stucco wall.

designboom.com

french artist thierry mandon reads in a bed dangling from abandoned building

The artist slices objects and glues them to façades. french artist thierry mandon expresses himself using video, photography, performance, and installations. he likes to express the poetic character of everyday life by making subtle transformations, where the viewer finds both tragic and comic aspects of his existence. in his piece...
VISUAL ART
Colossal

Artist Thierry Mandon Lives in Suspended Domestic Scenes Within the Ghost Rooms of Severed Buildings

Multidisciplinary artist Thierry Mandon casts himself as the subject of his satirical works as he reads in a bed hazardously suspended feet above the ground or sips a glass of wine at a halved dining table. The humorous and discomforting pieces, titled “Inside–Outside” and “Tableau vivant,” respectively, unveil a series of slow, solitary activities that, once outdoors, become a performative spectacle rather than a mundane moment. They speak to Mandon’s “search for harmony and for a stable unity between humans and their environment,” he says, as he literally slices and adheres domestic objects to a building’s facade.
VISUAL ART
425magazine.com

Glass Artists Create Sharp Pieces

The upcoming Museum of Glass exhibit What Are You Looking At? is 18 years in the making. Through a residency partnership between Pilchuck Glass School and Museum of Glass, a diverse group of artists, designers, and craftspeople has been afforded the opportunity to experiment with glass. What Are You Looking...
VISUAL ART
mymodernmet.com

Origami Artist Creates Medieval Knight With a Sword and Shield From a Single Piece of Paper

What can you create from a single sheet of paper? Well, take a look at Juho Könkkölä‘s portfolio and you'll find incredible possibilities. The Finnish artist creates detailed origami sculptures by meticulously folding and scoring a single piece of paper. After impressing social media with his model of a samurai, he has made another amazing human character: a medieval knight wielding a sword and shield.
DESIGN
