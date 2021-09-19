CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Quotes from Fresno State's 40-37 win at No. 13 UCLA

By Lucio Ourique
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fresno State Bulldogs were on the verge of a multiple-score win at No. 13 UCLA when a pair of fourth-quarter turnovers flipped the game upsidedown. The Bulldogs managed to re-take the lead twice in the final minutes, including a game-winning touchdown pass from Jake Haener to Jalen Cropper for a 40-37 upset win at the Rose Bowl stadium. An epic celebration ensued between the team and Red Wave. Following the win, Fresno State head coach Kalen DeBoer, wide receiver Jalen Cropper, running back Ronnie Rivers and defensive end Arron Mosby spoke to the media about the win.

