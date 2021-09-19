CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Farrell Awards: Surprising performances across the country

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 college football season is in full swing! Here are Mike Farrell's biggest takeaways from Week 3. Almost as quickly as the season began, the Pac-12 is already down to one undefeated team. As has been the norm in recent years, it is up to Oregon again to try to salvage the season for the conference after both UCLA and Arizona State stumbled late last night. While the Sun Devils lost to a ranked BYU team on the road, the Bruins were the bigger disappointment with a home loss to Fresno State. Add to that a home shutout loss by Colorado to Minnesota, a second consecutive loss by Utah and the weekly disastrous performance by Arizona at home to previously winless FCS Northern Arizona, and the Pac-12 is once again dusting itself off on this Sunday morning.

