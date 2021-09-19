USC, Jaxson Dart left out of USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
The USC Trojans, despite the heroics of Jaxson Dart on Saturday, were left out of the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The Trojans trailed Washington State 14-0 in the final minute of the first half. They faced 4th and 9 at the Cougars’ 38-yard line. Many coaches would have simply punted and prepared for the second half. USC head coach Donte Williams wanted to score and make a statement before going to the locker room, believing that aggressive gameplay meant more than any speech or sermon he could give behind closed doors.trojanswire.usatoday.com
