Quarterbacks are always in the spotlight, and Week 1 of the NFL schedule won’t be any different. All eyes will be on No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence as he kicks off his rookie campaign for the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Houston Texans. There also will be plenty of attention on the matchup in Charlotte, where second overall pick Zach Wilson leads the New York Jets against the Carolina Panthers and Sam Darnold, taken third overall by the Jets in 2018. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick will start Mac Jones, selected with the 15th pick, at home against a Miami Dolphins team led by former Alabama teammate Tue Tagovailoa. Which NFL prop bets should you target?

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO