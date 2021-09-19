Saturday Sound Bites: Everything Donte Williams Said Following USC's Win Over WSU

USC interim head coach Donte Williams had his debut game with the Trojans on Saturday, September 18, which resulted in a comeback victory 45-14 over the Washington State Cougars. Below are highlights from Williams' press conference, to watch the full interview click the video above.

Donte Williams' Overall Thoughts On The Game

"We still got some things to clean up, right, just like I got some things to clean up culture wise, and we'll continue to do that.

But the guys played hard. They came out after halftime and they played even harder. So that's what I expect, that's what this team expects. And you know, our whole motto is, make sure we 1 and 0 and 1 and 0 could be every play 1 and 0 could be every quarter 1 and 0 is about everything we do. That's what they went out there and did and we finished the game 1 and 0."

Donte Williams' on USC's Rocky First Half

"I believe in the first half we was pressing. Guys wanted to play so hard for each other and for me so mistakes were getting made. Right, whatever that assignment may be mistakes were getting made, because they were pressing, you know, everybody wanted to do their part," said Williams.

"You know what, it was just about making sure that guys, you know, wasn't pressing so hard, and they understood that we're here for each other. The offense is there for the defense and the defense is there for the offense, special teams, right."

Donte Williams' on Small Changes Made as Head Coach

"We made some changes in practice, we made some changes in the way they dress, we made some changes in the way that they travel. We made changes everyday.

One day the locker room was dirty, I went in there myself and I cleaned it up and the next day I told them that if this happens again [there will be] consequences that will occur. The next day you went in there, and that locker room was spotless."

Donte Williams' on Jaxson Dart Starting Over Kedon Slovis Next Weekend

“For all I know it could be Miller [Moss] starting next week, right. These guys they get prepared the play, you know Graham [Harrell] does a good job of making sure that when their number is called, they go out there and make plays. We did that today,” Williams said.

“Being clear, everyday, every position, everyone on this team, it’s always a battle.”

[READ: USC QB Kedon Slovis Injury Status Confirmed]

[READ: Reactions To Jaxson Dart's Freshman Debut]

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter